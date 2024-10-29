October 29 marks National Cat Day

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Get ready to show your four-legged friend some extra attention as Tuesday marks National Cat Day.

You can celebrate by pampering your cat, giving them some extra catnip, or visiting a shelter and consider adopting a cat.

About 32% of U.S. households own a cat. They're the second-most popular pet after dogs, according to the American Veterinary Association.

To make this day purr-fect, you can post photos with your cat to the social media using #NationalCatDay.