New sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a series of new lawsuits filed in federal court Monday, alleging sexual assault and rape spaning two decades.

The six new lawsuits were filed anonymously, two by women and four by men. The complaints span from 1995 to 2021 and include allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Among the accusers is a man who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident and a woman who was a 19-year-old college student.

All of the incidents occurred in either New York City or the Hamptons, according to the suits.

The lawsuits name Combs and his various businesses as defendants, and the accusers are seeking unspecified damages.

Combs is currently being held in a detention facility in New York City on separate federal criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He has denied all civil and criminal claims via his attorneys.