Hot air balloon in New Mexico caught on fire

today at 6:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There were some tense moments at the 52nd International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A hot air balloon partially caught fire after it hit power lines and came down near a construction site northwest of the city Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The nine-day fiesta draws thousands of spectators each fall, and features hundreds of colorful balloons in all shapes and sizes.

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

