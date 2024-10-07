Skip to Content
Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque gets underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of colorful hot air balloons took to the skies in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, October 6, on the second day of the city's annual Balloon Fiesta.

Footage filmed and posted to Instagram by Rony Carvajal shows a colorful array of balloons hovering in the air at Balloon Fiesta Park on Sunday.

According to the festival's website, the nine-day event is the "largest ballooning event on earth," with over 600 balloons participating.

