Parents of one of the hostages taken during Oct. 7 attack speak out one year later

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The parents of 22-year-old Omer Neutra, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, spoke with TODAY Monday morning on the anniversary of the attacks.

Ronen and Orna Neutra described the last year as a prolonged terror attack and expressed frustration, disappointment, and anger at the inability to reach a deal to free all hostages.

"For us, this whole thing just began on October 7. The last time I spoke to Omer was October 6, and everything seemed fine, and I haven't heard his voice since. I don't know if he's alive. I pray and hope every single day that he's still alive, but for us, it's been a prolonged terrorist attack. If...all sides really wanted an agreement, it would have been reached. And that is extremely disappointing to us, from all leaders on all sides and everyone involved in the negotiations on this. You know that, again, we don't feel there's a sense of urgency, and that's extremely upsetting, disappointing and angering. Really." Orna Neutra

"We're looking for brave, strong leadership that will push all the mediators in the area, the Qatar and Turkey and Egypt and, of course, bring Sinwar and Hamas as well as Bibi Netanyahu and his government to the table and take brave decisions, because it's time. It's now a year. How long is it going to take? To bring us to a ceasefire, the hostage release will be the key to bring down all the tension in the Middle East, and it has to start from the hostages, the 101 including elderly women, children, and of course, our son and many other men, it's time to bring them home. It's urgent. They are dying there." Ronen Neutra

More than 1,200 people, including 46 Americans, were killed by Hamas in the October 7 attack. Hamas also took 254 hostages, including 12 americans.

Four of those Americans, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Itay Chen, Judy Weinstein, and Gad Haggai, were later killed.

Four were released in a deal last November, but four remain in captivity in Gaza along with close to 100 other hostages.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued a statement on the one year anniversary of the October 7 attacks saying: