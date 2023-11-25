Skip to Content
Israeli father reunites with family after being held hostage by Hamas

today at 12:58 PM
Published 1:17 PM

TEL AVIV, Israel (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It is a happy ending for one Israeli family after their release from captivity on Friday.

Doron Katz Asher and her two daughters, ages four- and two-years-old, were among the hostages released by Hamas.

Video shared by the Israeli Government Press Office shows the Asher family reunited in a children's hospital outside of Tel Aviv.

The mother and her daughters were visiting their grandmother at Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

Doron's husband, Yoni, said he recieved a call from his wife that terrorists had enterterd a home she was hiding in.

The emotional reunion comes as a second group of hostages is set to be released Saturday.

