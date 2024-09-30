SpaceX capsule docks at International Space Station

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The SpaceX capsule that is scheduled to bring home two stuck astronauts arrived at the International Space Station Sunday.

On Saturday, the capsule launched from Cape Canaveral.

The two astronauts on board the SpaceX capsule, an American with the U.S. Space Force and a cosmonaut with the Russian Space Agency, received a warm welcome when they arrived.

They came with two empty seats in their capsule, which will be used in February to bring home the two Boeing Starliner astronauts who have been stuck there since June when their Boeing capsule had thruster problems.