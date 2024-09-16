Hawaii neighbors of suspected shooter react

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hawaii neighbors of Ryan Routh, the man who is suspected of a possible Trump assassination attempt, say they are stunned by the news.

Two women were seen leaving the Kaaawa property before two unmarked SUVs showed up

Routh's neighbors said they were shocked to hear that he's the suspect in another assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"Always willing to give. Always willing to help. It blows my mind he would do something like that," said one neighbor

Hawaii News Now (HNN) even talked to Routh back in 2018 after his home was flooded.

"We had building materials under the house so under the lumber of the house started flooding out of the yards. We recently just jacked the house up two or three feet," Routh said.

Sources say Routh considered also donating to a tiny home project in 2019 that the state and HomeAid Hawaii constructed in Kalaeloa.

A source who worked on the project told HNN Investigates that in the end, the 58-year-old decided not to donate. The source described Routh as opinionated, but added he never showed any kind of propensity towards violence during their interactions.

His son Oran gave this statement to CNN saying:

"Ryan is my father, and I don't have any comment beyond a character profile of him as a loving and caring father, and honest, hardworking man. I don't know what's happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little I've heard, it doesn't sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent. He's a good father, and a great man, and I hope you can portray him in an honest light."

It is unclear how long Routh has lived in Hawaii.