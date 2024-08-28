Podcasting on the rise as the Kelce brothers sign with Amazon’s Wondery

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Celebrities are discovering the power of podcasting. The audio platforms are bigger than ever, and so are the payouts.

NFL superstar Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, have scored a new three-year contract with Amazon's Wondery, and it's reportedly worth more than $100 million.

The deal gives the platform global distribution and advertising rights to the brothers' popular "New Heights" podcast, as well as rights to related merchandise.

Alex Cooper is also cashing in on the trend, moving her "Call Her Daddy" podcast to SiriusXM. The multi-year deal is reportedly worth up to $125 million.

"We've seen a trend of these deals increasing in value, despite the podcast industry more broadly kind of re retrenching on itself and pulling back on new shows and green lighting of programs and new talent. So if that trend continues, then the deals would keep getting bigger." Ashley Carman, reporter, Bloomberg News

Comedian Joe Rogan reportedly renewed with Spotify earlier this year, making his podcast worth as much as $250 million.