Taylor Swift makes first post since Vienna authorities foiled terror plot

today at 11:22 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift has posted her first public comments after canceling shows in Vienna after authorities uncovered a plot to attack crowds at one of her shows.

The pop star wrote in part that she was filled with a "new sense of fear" and a "tremendous amount of guilty" after being forced to make the difficult decision.

Swift also explained why she hasn't commented until now saying, "In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely."

She also thanked the officials in Vienna saying, "Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

After performing several shows in London, Swift's Eras Tour is now on a break before returning to the U.S. in October.

