Two men arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot at a Taylor Swift concert

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An alleged terror plot targeting Taylor Swift concerts in Austria has reportedly been foiled, and the three Swift concerts in Vienna have now been cancelled by the promoter.

On Wednesday, two suspected extremists were arrested in connection with the alleged terror plot targeting Swift's concerts in Vienna.

The Associated Press is reporting that the alleged plot also included other major events in the area.

Officials in Austria said the main suspect is a 19-year-old Austrian citizen. They believe he had pledged an oath of allegiance to ISIS.

Authorities said they found chemical substances when he was taken into custody. Investigators are working to determine if they could have been used to build a bomb.

At a news conference authorities said they believe both men became radicalized on the internet, and confirmed that they had detailed plans on how to carry out an attack.

Swift was to perform on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium for the international leg of the Eras Tour.

The concert promoter said ticketholders will get automatic refunds.