Richard Simmons’ brother provides update on cause of death

today at 11:42 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The death of Richard Simmons has been ruled to be accidental, according to the late fitness guru's brother.

People Magazine reported Wednesday that it received a statement from Lenny Simmons, who says he was told by the L.A. Coroner's Office that Richard's death was accidental and that injuries due to a recent fall and heart disease were contributing factors.

A toxicology report only showed the presence of medication Richard had been prescribed by his doctor. There were no signs of foul play.

Simmons' longtime housekeeper found him dead on July 13, the day after his 76th birthday.

There was no immediate announcement about a cause of death because testing was needed.

In his statement to People Magazine, Lenny Simmons said, "The world has truly lost an angel."

