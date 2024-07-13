Richard Simmons, fitness guru, dead at 76

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Exercise guru Richard Simmons has died at the age of 76, according to two law enforcement sources.

Simmons was found unresponsive at his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, just one day after his 76th birthday, and the exact cause of his death is pending.

He was America's favorite fitness fanatic. Richard Simmons, known and loved for his zany approach to high energy health, Inspired millions of people with his own story of weight loss

At 5'7 and 268 pounds, the obese teen became an easy target for bullies. Tireless teasing spurred simmons on a dangerous dieting binge that nearly cost him his life.

"A nurse asked me a question that changed my life: 'Do you want to live or do you want to die?' And I just chose to live," Simmons said in an interview with Katie Couric on Today.

He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1970's and opened an exercise studio. His health club, Slimmons, was the start, producing over 50 workout videos, selling millions of copies.

After 40 years in the spotlight, Simmons' very public persona suddenly vanished, and for several years, he was unseen until calling into Today Show in 2016 to set the record straight.

"No one is holding me in my house as a hostage, I do what I want to do as I've always done," Simmons said in 2016.

Then, after a documentary about his absence from public life, weighing in again, saying, "He is living the life he has chosen."

Fans missing him, but continuing to embrace his mission and his vibrance and candor.

Simmons once said, "I'm supposed to make you laugh, give you self-worth and help others." A mantra now missed by millions.