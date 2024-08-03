Skip to Content
Hawaiian governor announces $4 billion settlement reached over Maui wildfires

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A $4 billion settlement has been reached over Maui's deadly wildfire.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green says the state's largest power utility, Hawaiian Electric, and other defendants have reached a tentative deal to pay more than $4 billion to settle lawsuits related to the wildfires nearly a year ago.

If approved, the deal would settle some 450 lawsuits.

The massive wildfire killed more than 100 people, wiped out historic Lahaina in West Maui, and caused an estimated $5 billion in damages.

