Hawaii officials say 80 people have died in the Lahaina wildfire

MAUI COUNTY, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The death toll in Maui County continues to rise as firefighters work to contain wildfires in the area.

Officials confirmed 80 people have died in the Lahaina wildfire, which is currently 85% contained.

According to the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the blaze has damaged or destroyed an estimated 2,207 structures and has burned 2,170 acres.

Access to Lahaina remained blocked off on Friday, though Maui County did reopen access to nearby areas for about four hours before closing the road again over safety concerns.

There are six other fires still burning in Maui and the Big Island. Officials say the total number of residents at evacuation shelters grew to 1,418 on Friday.

Hawaii's Department of Transport said a fire that caused an evacuation in kaanapali has been extinguished.