Protesters hold a rally to demand justice for Sonya Massey

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters held a rally in Chicago Saturday demanding justice for Sonya Massey, the 36-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in her Illinois home on July 6.

Organizers of Saturday's rally say the now ex-deputy should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Authorities say Massey was shot after she called 911 because she was afraid there might be a prowler outside.

The deputy, Sean Grayson, was fired last week and jailed without bond. He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Activists have declared Sunday to be a national day of mourning for Sonya Massey, with rallies planned across the nation.

"We ain't got no rights law enforcement is bound to respect. We ain't got no rights law enforcement is bound to respect. Because these people are murdering us and killing us at will under the color of a badge of legal authority. So, we have to take that legal authority away from them." Frank Chapman, Chicago Alliance against Racist and Political Repression