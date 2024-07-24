Justice Department investigating the death of Sonya Massey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Calling for justice, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be involved in the police shooting death of Sonya Massey, and the DOJ has confirmed their involvement with the case.

It's been more than two weeks since the deputy shooting death of 36-year-old Sonya Massey, and while the community is still trying to process her horrific death, her family says they want to see change.

"There needs to be accountability," Crump expressed.

Attorney Ben Crump announced the DOJ is stepping in.

"We've been informed that now the DOJ is opening an investigation which is welcome because there have been some concerns and revelations about we think needs to be investigated and addressed completely," Crump spoke.

While Crump didn't know the exact scope of the DOJ's involvement, he believes their involvement will help provide clarity specifically to the moments following the deadly shooting.

"They kept saying, 'Someone shot her,' and they would never tell me who shot my mom," said Malachi Hill, Massey's son.

"It was important to the family to have these matters investigated. So, we look to the authorities to do a thorough investigation on each and every aspect what led to the killing, and in the aftermath of the killing," Crump added.

In the meantime, memorials like this mural show support for a mother of two whose life was taken too soon.

"She was caring, loving, she knew how to cook, I loved her cooking. She was just a lovable person," Hill shared.

Massey's family plans to file a civil lawsuit.