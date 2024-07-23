Skip to Content
Israeli prime minister to visit Washington, D.C.

today at 6:49 AM
WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Monday for a scheduled visit to Washington, one day after President Biden announced he would not be running for a second term.

The visit also comes amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli leader is due to address both Houses of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, as well as speaking privately with Mr. Biden in a meeting tentatively scheduled for mid-to-late week, depending on the president's recovery from a COVID-19 infection that was announced by the White House last week.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

