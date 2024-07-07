Skip to Content
Nine months since the October 7 attack on Israel

today at 11:08 AM
RAFAH, Gaza (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sunday marks nine months since Hamas militants crossed the boarder into Israel, carrying out a violent attack that killed 1,200 people. More than 250 others were also abducted.

That raid led to retaliation by the Israeli military throughout the Gaza Strip in an effort to eradicate Hamas fighters. But according to the Israelis, that job is not yet done.

Meanwhile, Hamas has indicated that it will compromise some of its key demands in the hostage negotiations that could ultimate could lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Gaza health authorities say more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive while Israel says it has lost 323 soldiers in Gaza over the last nine months of fighting.

Caught in the crossfire of this conflict has been the civilians living in Gaza who have been forced on multiple occasions to flee violence in the enclave and still face a continuing humanitarian crisis as food aid and medical services remain in short supply.

Dillon Fuhrman

