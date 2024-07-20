ON THIS DAY: Astronaut Neil Armstrong walks on the moon

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On July 20, 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

In a video provided to CBS News by NASA, it highlights the Apollo 11 moonwalk, with Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin becoming the first men to walk on moon, four days after the Apollo 11 mission launch.

The video also shows Armstrong climbing down the the lunar module ladder to the lunar surface.

As he stepped off the lunar module Eagle, Armstrong said: "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

The video then shows the American flag being planted on the moon.