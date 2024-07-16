Skip to Content
55th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission launch

today at 11:06 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday marks the 55th anniversary of the historic launch of the Apollo 11 mission, during which astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Alderin became the first people to land on the moon and walk the lunar surface.

On July 16, 1969, Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins launched into space atop an enormous Saturn V rocket.

Four days later, on July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin touched down on the moon, becoming the first humans to walk on another planetary body.

Apollo 11 was the culmination of the Apollo program and a commitment by the U.S to beat the Soviet Union in putting people on the moon.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

