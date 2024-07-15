Miami skyscraper displays American flag following Trump rally shooting

MIAMI (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the former president and President Joe Biden are calling for national unity.

As a symbol of unified patriotism, the world's tallest digital American flag is lighting-up the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

"The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure is a beacon of Americanism and a tribute to the one person killed and two people injured at Saturday's rally," says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies and developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is scheduled to illuminate through Tuesday. It ignites at the top and bottom of every hour, for a duration of five minutes, between 5:00am and 6:30am Eastern, and from 8:00pm Eastern through midnight.