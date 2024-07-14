President Biden delivers remarks on Trump rally shooting

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden is calling for unity in the wake of Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The president delivered remarks at the White House Sundday flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The president's remarks coming ahead of an Oval Office address Sunday night, promising to share more information with america.

In brief remarks from the Roosevelt Room, the president once again condemning the violence, describing his conversation with Donald Trump, and extending his condolences to the family of the man who was killed.

"We must unite as one nation. We must unite as one nation to demonstrate who we are. And so may God bless you all and may God protect our troops," Biden said in his remarks.

Biden will no longer travel to Texas for a Monday visit as he had previously planned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Right Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.

