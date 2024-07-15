Houston residents still without power following Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Joyce Murray lives in northeast Houston, where several folks are going another day with no power after Hurricane Beryl, and part of her street is blocked by a large tree.

This is what it looks like outside of Murray's home: A large tree blocking part of her street, and after the week Murray has had, she was too drained to speak, but still wanted to share what happened.

"That tree fell. And praise God it didn't hit the house. It fell out in the street. And it's been here," Murray shared.

For days, Murray was stuck with no power and no help.

"All of the entities are saying, 'Go somewhere and cool off.' Well, I couldn't get out," Murray added.

Her neighbors eventually stepped in.

"Came over and cut three limbs," Murray detailed.

And this weekend, her power came back on, but it's been a hard week for Murray.

"Mentally, my state has been just...I've been drained because I'm not a youngster. I'm 79 years old and it's very difficult," Murray expressed.

While Murray has power, her friend Trish Henderson, who lives just a few streets away doesn't.

"I lost power Tuesday. I didn't have power. I think it came on Wednesday for about six hours and it shut off again and I haven't had it since," Henderson said.

Henderson has been using her car to get some relief from the heat.

"That's the only way I can survive, because I'm not going to be in that hot house. And they find me passed out because I don't want to go out like that," Henderson further shared.

Although she too has a damaged tree in her yard, and is waiting for the power to come back on for good, Henderson's just thankful to be okay.

"I'm not the only one. Everybody's going through this and we just have to go through," Henderson expressed.