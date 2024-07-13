Skip to Content
Power to be restored in Texas by the end of the weekend

today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:48 PM

HOUSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More than 700,000 customers are still without power in Texas as of Saturday afternoon.

CenterPoint released a statement saying it expects to restore power to roughly 85% of impacted customers by the end of the day on Sunday, July 14.

It added that crews are continuing to work despite experiencing challenging weather and the company expects to provide restoration dates tonight to the all impacted customers who have not received one.

This comes as Governor Greg Abbott also announced Saturday that the federal government has updated the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Beryl to include 17 Texas counties, making them eligible for FEMA's Individual Assistance Program.

The agency's funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, as well as funeral expenses caused by the disaster in addition to other expenses.

Texas may also request additional counties for federal assistance upon completion of damage assessments in impacted communities.

