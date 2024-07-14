Skip to Content
FBI identifies Trump rally shooter

today at 9:39 AM
BUTLER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The FBI has identified the man who made an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The agency said the shooter, who is dead, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said the gunman was "immediately neutralized" by agents.

A motive was not clear, but three senior U.S. law enforcement officials confrirm he used a semiautomatic rifle when he opened fire on the former president Saturday.

Officials are now looking into whether that gun belonged to the shooter's father, and if it was purchased legally.

Officials also say the shooter has a limited online presence on most commonly used social media apps, and the Pentagon confirms he does not have an affiliation with the U.S. military.

Pennsylvania voter records listed a crooks with the same address and birth date as a registered Republican, but election finance records also reveal that he made a $15 donation in 2021 to "Act Blue," a non-profit that raises funds for Democrats.

Dillon Fuhrman

