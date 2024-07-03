Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest holds official weigh-in ceremony
NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The official weigh-in ceremony was held on Wednesday ahead of Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Nathan's famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest dates back to 1972 and brings out a large crowd of fans to New York's Coney Island who are eager to cheer on the the competitors as they chow down for a chance at $10,000.
Contestants hail from 13 states and several countries. However, the competition is expected to to go on without its reigning champion, Joey Chestnut.
Chestnut, who set the current record of 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2021, will skip the contest to compete against soldiers in Fort Bliss, according to host George Shea. Shea expressed support for Chestnut at the weigh-in, and said that he is welcomed to compete next year.
"Major League Eating got into an impasse with champion Joey Chestnut, who competed, and has been competing since the early 2000s. He's won 16 championships and currently holds the world record of an astounding 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, but Joey endorsed a rival brand...it hit a problem with exclusivity which has always been in place.
And so he will be in Fort Bliss in Texas eating with the troops. If he can't be in Coney Island we certainly support him being with the troops, honoring our armed forces. Our door is always open, we want him there, we welcome him back next year if he wants to come."George Shea, Host of the Nathan's Famous July 4 Hot Dog Contest