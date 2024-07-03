Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest holds official weigh-in ceremony

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The official weigh-in ceremony was held on Wednesday ahead of Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Nathan's famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest dates back to 1972 and brings out a large crowd of fans to New York's Coney Island who are eager to cheer on the the competitors as they chow down for a chance at $10,000.

Contestants hail from 13 states and several countries. However, the competition is expected to to go on without its reigning champion, Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut, who set the current record of 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2021, will skip the contest to compete against soldiers in Fort Bliss, according to host George Shea. Shea expressed support for Chestnut at the weigh-in, and said that he is welcomed to compete next year.