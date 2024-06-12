Joey Chestnut out of hot dog eating contest

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In a shocking development, Joey Chestnut will not be allowed to defend his title in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest on July 4 due to his endorsement deal with another hot dog company.

It's an American tradition that defies the senses. Every year on the Fourth of July, hot dog eating king Joey Chestnut puts Nathan's and Coney Island front and center, dominating the annual hot-dog eating contest.

Last year was his 16th win, but in Tuesday's shocking news, Chestnut was bowing out, and it's unclear how this came to be.

Major League Eating (MLE), the organization that runs the contest, implied Chestnut chose to jump ship because he signed a sponsorship with a plant based company called Impossible Foods saying:

"MLE and Nathan's went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day…We are devastated to learn that joey chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand."

But Chestnut tweeted on social media writing, "I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years, I'm banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event. To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years."

All of it a surprising revelation outside the original Nathan's on Surf Avenue.

"This is a new day. A lot of people are moving toward plant based things. If they're paying him, that's fine. I don't have a problem with it," said Walter Alexander, a patron of Nathan's.

Meanwhile, Impossible Foods says, "We love Joey and support him in any contest he chooses. It's ok to experiment with a new dog. Meat eaters shouldn't have to be exclusive to just one wiener."

Whether it was his choice or not, Chestnut's absence could be a good thing, so says Geoffrey Espers, who came in second place last year.

"Joey's not gonna be there, so people are gonna say, 'Ah, I'm not gonna watch,' but I think it actually might be more exciting because of the stiff competition for first place. It's not gonna be a blowout no way," Espers expressed.

Chestnut currently holds the world record in the event, eating 76 hot dogs in the Nathan's competition in 2021.

He says he's sad Nathan's and MLE won't let him compete this year, but he promises fans will see him eat again.