Michigan group comes forward to claim New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot

By ,
today at 11:21 AM
Published 12:03 PM

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Michigan group, dubbed "The Breakfast Club," has come forward to claim the New Year's Day $842.4 million Powerball jackpot.

Attorney and representative of "The Breakfast Club," Mark Harder, read a statement on behalf of the winners during a press conference in Grand Blanc Tuesday.

The group expressed that the win has been life-changing for them, and the statement continued on to note that the members have consulted with a team of advisors to assist them with decision-making going forward.

"Like so many people we daydreamed what we would do if we were ever to hit a big jackpot. Some people would be in line the day after the drawing to claim their prize...some would quit their jobs immediately...we've chosen to take a more deliberate path and ensure that we have the right team of advisors in place to help us decide the best way to move forward."

Mark Harder, "The Breakfast Club" Representative

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, which received a $50,000 bonus commission.

As for the store owners who sold the winning ticket, Nabil Nannoshi says his family, store employees and their customers are all excited that the winning ticket was sold there.

The estimated cash value for the drawing was $425.2 million, the fifth largest in powerball history.

