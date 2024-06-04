Michigan man who attended Zoom court hearing while driving vindicated

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The story about a Michigan man with a suspended driver's license, who called into a court hearing while driving, has taken a surprising twist.

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, the man in the now viral video, Corey Harris, had already had his license suspension rescinded.

Saginaw County court records reveal Harris' license should have been reinstated in January of 2022.

Apparently, the Michigan Secretary of State's Office never received notice of the ruling due to a clerical error.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Harris spent two days in jail after the viral hearing, and in a conversation with Detroit's ABC affiliate, WXYZ, Harris called the whole situation "very embarrassing."