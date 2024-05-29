Skip to Content
Michigan man with a suspended license appears in court, via Zoom, while driving

today at 12:29 PM
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A judge was left surprise after a man with a suspended license made his court appearance while driving.

Michigan District Judge J. Cedric Simpson was visibly shocked when a man virtually attended court behind the wheel.

Corey Harris appeared before Judge Simpson via Zoom on May 15 for a case involving him driving with a suspended license. However, Judge Simpson quickly noticed that Harris was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle was in motion.

Harris' public defender requested a four-week adjournment, but it was denied.

Judge Simpson denied his bond and said he must turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by the end of the day.

