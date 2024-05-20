Skip to Content
National-World

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment pushed back

today at 1:39 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's Kentucky court appearance has been postponed. Scheffler is facing charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside this year's PGA championship.

Scheffler, who was handcuffed and briefly jailed on Friday, had been due in court Tuesday, but a judge postponed the court date until June 3, according to a statement from the county attorney.

Scheffler's attorney says the case is a misunderstanding and the golfer never disobeyed any officer's orders.

Scheffler got out of jail and to the course in time to play the second round and shot a 66.

He fell out of contention for the tournament with a 73 on Saturday; his first round over par since last August.

He closed with a 65, tying for eighth place.

