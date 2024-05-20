90-year-old man becomes oldest man to travel to space

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A 90-year-old has become the oldest man to go into space. Ed Dwight was a top Air Force test pilot and trained to become NASA's first black astronaut 60 years ago, but was denied the chance back then.

Sunday morning, Dwight finally accomplished his mission aboard Blue Origin's new Shepard Rocket.

He says his call sign for the flight, "Justice," is for all the people who supported him over the years.

"Here's a grand opportunity at this late date to fulfill that, for self-satisfaction, yes. But more importantly, to satisfy...all the wonderful people that have showered me with love for all these years," Dwight expressed.

The 90-year-old ended up in a far different career, first as a businessman and then an artist, sculpting nearly 20,000 pieces.

Dwight beats out actor William Shatner as the oldest person ever to fly in space, and says he's not finished just yet as he wants to go into orbit next time.