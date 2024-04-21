Good Samaritans in Minnesota rescue a person from burning vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dash cam footage shows a group of Good Samaritans in St. Paul rescue a person from a burning vehicle last week.

The daring rescue happened on thursday along Interstate 94 (I-94).

Minnesota State Patrol said a Honda SUV ran off the road, striking a light pole and then a guard rail. The vehicle then caught on fire, producing smoke and the large flames seen here.

Several people rushed to help get the driver out of the burning car.

Footage showed rescuers make several attempts to open the vehicle's doors before successfully pulling the driver through the door's window.

State Patrol said no serious injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.