Skip to Content
National-World

No winner in Monday night’s drawing, Powerball jackpot increases

By ,
today at 6:15 AM
Published 6:22 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - No winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing means the jackpot has jumped once again.

The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night. The numbers selected were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball was 23.

There were several winners in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Virginia that matched all five numbers.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months since the last winner on New Year's Day.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content