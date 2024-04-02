No winner in Monday night’s drawing, Powerball jackpot increases

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - No winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing means the jackpot has jumped once again.

The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night. The numbers selected were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball was 23.

There were several winners in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Virginia that matched all five numbers.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months since the last winner on New Year's Day.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night.