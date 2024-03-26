Skip to Content
Baltimore bridge collapse reminiscent to 1980 bridge collapse in Florida

today at 1:51 PM
TAMPA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Baltimore's key bridge collapse brings back memories of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge tragedy in Florida.

A similar incident that happened in Tampa Bay almost 44 years ago.

On May 9, 1980, 35 people were killed when a 19,734-ton Summit Venture freighter ship slammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Most of the people killed were aboard a Greyhound bus that fell 150 feet into Tampa Bay.

Only one person survived: A man named Wesley MacIntire. His truck fell onto the freighter's deck before hitting the water below.

The bridge was demolished and the new Sunshine Skyway Bridge was finished in 1987.

