Buffalo Bills fans remove snow aheads of Bills-Chiefs game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several feet of snow buried the stadium where the Buffalo Bills is scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Thanks to those who showed up Friday with shovels in hand to help remove several feet of snow from inside Highmark Stadium, hundreds answered the call and arrived in Orchard Park around 2:00pm to help the Bills' organization dig out.

All snow removed was being loaded onto dump trucks and transported to another area near the stadium. It was around the clock work in order to be ready. Plus, the team is paying $20 an hour for the work.

"There's five plus maybe six feet of snow in our stands right now, right from before the last game until today. So there's, you know, a boatload of snow everywhere. And, you know, we need all the help we can get. Going into Sunday. We're in really good shape. I mean, especially when you talk about where we were a week ago, you know, before the Pittsburgh game. So we'll be ready for fans and we'll be ready for playing football against the Chiefs." Andy Major, Vice President Operations & Guest Experience for the Buffalo Bills

The AFC Divisional Round between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will air on CBS at 4:30pm Mountain Time, and will stream on Paramount+.