Buffalo Bills fans help dig out Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Buffalo Bills have asked fans to help them dig out Highmark Stadium ahead of the playoff game Monday.

One fan decided to have a little fun and slide over the stadium seats during cleanup.

A severe snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region over the weekend led the National Football League (NFL) to push back the Bills' Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement.

Crews are working around the clock to ensure the stadium will be operational for the game.

The AFC Wild Card game will air on CBS at 2:30pm MT.