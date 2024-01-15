Skip to Content
National-World

Buffalo Bills fans help dig out Highmark Stadium

By ,
today at 10:12 AM
Published 10:31 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Buffalo Bills have asked fans to help them dig out Highmark Stadium ahead of the playoff game Monday.

One fan decided to have a little fun and slide over the stadium seats during cleanup.

A severe snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region over the weekend led the National Football League (NFL) to push back the Bills' Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement.

Crews are working around the clock to ensure the stadium will be operational for the game.

The AFC Wild Card game will air on CBS at 2:30pm MT.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content