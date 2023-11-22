Red hawk sits on and stares at MnDOT camera

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A curious red-tailed hawk was captured sitting on a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera.

The hawk made its presence known to MnDOT earlier this month when the bird decided to perch on one of the state's traffic cameras.

MnDOT posted the video to their social media page Tuesday morning, but the bird was captured on camera back on November 12.

Traffic along Interstate 94 (I-94), near Portland Avenue in Minneapolis, can be seen streaming by under the hawk's perch.

According to the Audubon Field Guide, the red-tailed hawk is the most widespread and familiar large hawk in North America.