One person dead, another in a hospital following second Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A second shooting in Louisville this morning, this time at a community college, has left one person dead and one in the hospital.

According to authorities, the shooting happened outside a building on the campus of Jefferson Community and Technical College around 11:00am Eastern time.

One man died at the scene and a woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect was on foot at the time of the shooting, but fled in a vehicle.

Authorities say that the campus has been cleared and is not under an active shooter threat.

They also confirm that the mass shooting at a downtown bank is not connected.

"At this time, it's still under investigation. They're trying to pull video from the school and video from the surrounding area," said Maj. Russell Miller of Louisville Metro Police Department.

The campus has closed for the remainder of the day.