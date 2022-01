SANTA ANA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A 7-year-old boy battling cancer was given a birthday surprise from a California mail carrier.

Jacob Hayward was shocked when he saw his birthday gift: a child-sized mail truck.

Van Singletary is a mail carrier who became close with the Hayward family while Jacob was battling cancer for nearly two years.

Jacob also was gifted a mail uniform and a tour of his hometown post office.