Caught on Camera: Massive alligator takes stroll on golf course

Witness says video can't convey size of huge beast

NAPLES, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - A golf pro in Florida recently encountered a massive alligator strolling across his greens.

Tyler Stolting said he was working Wednesday when he looked up an spotted the monster gator.

Stolting said he did a double take, then moved in closer to get a better look. He says he could hardly believe his eyes. Then he pulled out his phone and captured his encounter on video.

"I don't even think the video does it justice, in person it looked gigantic, it really looks like a Jurassic park creature." he said.

Stolting said he'd never seen an alligator that large, but apparently neighbors in the area have. They say the big beast is a regular on the golf course. They've even given him a nickname. They all him "Al."