United Airlines to Bring Back In-Flight Food & Alcohol Sales

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - United Airlines is slowly bringing back food and alcohol just in time if you are flying back home for the holidays.

USA Today says United will start selling food, beer and wine on November 17th.

But that's a test run that will involve only select flights from United's hub in Denver.

United says it will use a touchless digital payment system for selling food and drinks.

All this comes a week before United Airlines expects its busiest week since March as customers travel to visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday.