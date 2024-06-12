MCAS Yuma Airshow dates announced
Events planned through 2028
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS) has announced future dates planned for its airshows.
The dates are as follows:
- March 15, 2025
- March 14, 2026
- March 13, 2027
- March 11, 2028
The airshow has been a yearly tradition for over 50 years, then it went on hiatus in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, and later returned in 2023.
"The Yuma Airshow brings together tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts, families, and community members to witness the remarkable skills of both military and civilian aviators," writes MCAS.
Once the next airshow begins, it will be free and open to the public.
For more information on the events, visit here.