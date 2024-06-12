MCAS Yuma Airshow dates announced

Events planned through 2028

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS) has announced future dates planned for its airshows.

The dates are as follows:

March 15, 2025

March 14, 2026

March 13, 2027

March 11, 2028

The airshow has been a yearly tradition for over 50 years, then it went on hiatus in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, and later returned in 2023.

"The Yuma Airshow brings together tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts, families, and community members to witness the remarkable skills of both military and civilian aviators," writes MCAS.

Once the next airshow begins, it will be free and open to the public.

For more information on the events, visit here.