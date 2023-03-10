MCAS Yuma Air Show is back!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 Yuma Air Show will be happening tomorrow Saturday, March 11 at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS).

The Yuma Airshow features military and civilian demonstrations, modern aircraft displays, ground performances, and other guest performances such as the Patriots Jet Team, skydiving teams, and the famous Wall of Fire.

The yearly event attracts visitors from the nation who can also go on base to see the aircrafts.

Samantha Byrd will have more tonight.