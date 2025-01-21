Skip to Content
Mexico

Mexicali to host the Caribbean Series later this month

KYMA / T3
By , ,
New
today at 6:38 AM
Published 6:52 AM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - The City of Mexicali is hosting the Caribbean Series later this month.

About 200,000 people are expected to attend the series with all the game being held at Águilas Stadium.

Organizers are hosting a free event called "Fan Fest" every night of the series, which will feature music, rides, food and drinks.

"The event will have free transportation from any area of the city. We are making a great effort to ensure that all of this has great quality, with all the essence and very unique characteristics of the Mexicali community," said Ismael Castro, Director of the Center for Fairs & Exhibitions.

There will also be dozens of police officers providing security, and this could be quite the experience, especially for the winter visitors.

The baseball series begins January 31 and runs through February 7.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Carolina Garcia

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content