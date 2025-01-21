Mexicali to host the Caribbean Series later this month

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - The City of Mexicali is hosting the Caribbean Series later this month.

About 200,000 people are expected to attend the series with all the game being held at Águilas Stadium.

Organizers are hosting a free event called "Fan Fest" every night of the series, which will feature music, rides, food and drinks.

"The event will have free transportation from any area of the city. We are making a great effort to ensure that all of this has great quality, with all the essence and very unique characteristics of the Mexicali community," said Ismael Castro, Director of the Center for Fairs & Exhibitions.

There will also be dozens of police officers providing security, and this could be quite the experience, especially for the winter visitors.

The baseball series begins January 31 and runs through February 7.