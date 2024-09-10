Skip to Content
Mexico

Protest against new federal justice rule in Mexico

By , ,
today at 8:59 AM
Published 9:18 AM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Across the border, possible changes to Mexico's federal justice branch is fueling protests.

The proposal by Mexico's president would take power away from the justice system.

The motion was approved in the National Congress last week and there is a possibility it may pass the senate sometime this week.

Concerned workers say the new reform violates their constitutional rights because they currently have the freedom to apply justice when the government is wrong.

"Our job is to apply the law against the government when they commit arbitrary acts. We have the power to apply injunctions in poorly conducted trials. With this reform, they are violating the constitutional rights of people," said Maribel Datafoya Gonzalez, an employee of the federal justice branch.

The new reform aims to eliminate the corruption of federal judges and magistrates with the election of popular vote as well as to take away privileges such a high salaries.

