San Felipe 250 off road race kicks off

SAN FELIPE, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - More than 200 teams from 10 countries were down in San Felipe, Mexico to kick off the off-road racing season in Baja.

The 2024 Score International Championship series has begun with the San Felipe 250 and this year promises to be better than ever.

Before the green light hit, the top class racers showed excitement as they finally started their engines to prove who was the fastest in the desert.

"Looking forward to this year, we got to be smart. What I take about last year is how challenging the Baja is, pay respects, let the race come to you and you can’t push hard especially here in San Felipe with how rough the course is and it’s going to break a lot of trucks," stated Bryce Menzies, Trophy Truck #1, Trophy Truck Champion.

"We feel good we got a different plan this year and of course besides the Baja 1000 which was a success we haven’t been so lucky and that’s why we are working a little differently this year," said Tavo Vildosola, Trophy Truck #21, Vildosola racing.

"I’m excited to be at the front of the San Felipe 250 it’s a brand new season, a restart, a break from the Baja 1000, and here we are at one my favorite races of the year and it’s going to a full spring like always 250 miles of fun high speed a lot of rocks ready to take it on," said Luke McMillin, Trophy Truck #83, McMillin racing.

Thousands of spectators crowded along the more than 250-mile course with the starting and finishing line at the Malecon in San Felipe.

For the racers, the strategy to win is to go, "as fast as you can without a flat tire," said McMillin.

The first-place winner of the San Felipe 250 was Alan Ampudia with the Trophy Truck #10 with a time of four hours and two minutes. Second place was #83 Luke McMillin, and the third was Trophy Truck #21 Tavo Vildosola.

The fastest motorcycle was 11-x of Arturo Salas.

"It was incredible, we didn't have any problems, just one flat tire at the end but we decided not to stop and take the risk for the last 20 miles and we are happy to be here thanks to the team," said Alan Ampudia, Trophy Truck #10, San Felipe 250 winner.

The next race of the Score International Series will be the Baja 500 in Ensenada in June.