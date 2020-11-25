Border remains open for those needing dental work

Mexico

LOS ALGODONES, Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Los Algodones, Mexico is a popular destination for dental procedures saving locals lots of money, but things look different since the pandemic. Crossing restrictions have stopped the flow of tourists from browsing its businesses.

However, dental work is considered essential; therefore, with proper identification, patients are allowed to cross the border into Mexico for a dental procedure.

Diana Mirazo, a receptionist with Sani Dental Group in Algodones says it's about a 70% savings, if not more.

The dental office has certified nurses that do COVID sanitations in the operating room before and after each patient.

"Once you go into our facilities, we do sanitize you. We offer you a face mask," Mirazo explained. "We also take your temperature and we do measure your oxygen."

If you have an appointment, the dental group will arrange for a shuttle to pick you up at the border to avoid having to drive within the area.

Tank Morris, a Yuma local, has full dentures and has been to several different dental facilities in Algodones.

He says the procedures are more up to par than what it would have been in the U.S.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, April Hettinger speaks with Morris about why he feels its worth making the trip.