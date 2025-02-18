Dr. Shea’s former colleague reacts to his death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former colleague of Dr. William Shea is sharing his reaction to his untimely death.

Dr. Shea, 75, was a longtime doctor at Hospice of Yuma.

Shea was struck while crossing South James Drive at East 24th Street after the driver, a 65-year-old woman, was turning onto James Road when the accident happened.

Shea was the rushed to Onvida Health, where he later died from his injuries.

Following his death, Hospice of Yuma shared their sadness over Dr. Shea's passing, calling him a beloved leader whose "dedication, compassion and leadership touched countless lives."

